The Angle Podcast recently spoke to Ryback about a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star talked about why he didn’t want Paul Heyman as his manager.

It all comes down to Ryback feeling like the move was done because he couldn’t talk for himself.

I think Paul’s great, as far as maybe promos. I didn’t want to do it at the time, I didn’t care. I’m not friends with Paul. I’m very honest and I like good people. I didn’t want a mouthpiece, I could talk. I didn’t want to be a part of it. I filled a spot for CM Punk but it was never long term. It was keep Paul on TV and his thing with Curtis Axel ran out shorter than he was expecting. There was never an explanation. It was never we’re putting you with Paul and this is the goal. They don’t know any of that there.

