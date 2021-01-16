Ryback spoke about rumors that he will show up in this year’s Men’s Royal Rumble Match during the latest episode of his podcast, The Ryback Show.

Keep in mind that he’s in a legal dispute with WWE over the trademark rights to his ring name. Here is what he had to say:

“First of all, even if I was going back to WWE with what I’ve gone through, I would not go back to an empty arena to the Thunderdome. What I have gone through, I deserve a full crowd. I owe myself that. I love myself enough and I have enough respect for myself with what I’ve overcome with needing a five disk fusion and shoulder replacement and this never in the history of athletes being done before, which I don’t care how people believe or not believe, this is I am coming back to a full crowd. That is just established. I’m not working you. I’m not lying. I’m not going to show up. I’m not going to be #27. I’m not going to be #30. I’m not going back to WWE.”

