Ryback can admit when he’s wrong.

Apparently this week was one of those times.

“The Big Guy” surfaced on social media once again on Thursday evening to clarify his previous post reacting to comments that were edited off of the “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast with Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

“I want to clarify something from my recent post regarding the clip with Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes,” he began in a new post shared via X. “After speaking with Kevin, he confirmed the person referenced in that specific comment wasn’t me. My name did come up in another part of the conversation, but not in that clip.”

He continued, “I jumped to conclusions based on the name being censored and Cody mentioning working shows with the guy. Since I haven’t been publicly mentioned much in years, I assumed it was about me — and I was wrong. I appreciate Kevin for the honest conversation. We always got along, and I’ve always respected both him and Cody. This is a reminder to ask before assuming, and I’m grateful the post brought awareness to my story regardless, as a lot has been misunderstood in the past. Much love to you both.”