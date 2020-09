During a Twitter Q&A, Ryback went as far as to say that he thinks the world will be a better place once Vince McMahon dies. Here’s what he had to say:

It was ALWAYS the talent. He just created a platform as a human circus that he modified from his father. The guy is a piece of shit, can’t stress this enough. World will be a better place when he passes. This isn’t wishing death, but stating an opinion I believe to be true.