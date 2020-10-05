During his Conversations With The Big Guy podcast, Ryback spoke on his mixed feelings about a potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Here’s what he had to say:

I think at his age and getting hurt – and he’s fit and active. But to get back in wrestling shape, and go out and do it, and come out of it whole so it doesn’t effect [those projects]? He goes hard. Especially when you get out in front of the camera like that and on the biggest stage of them all, the adrenaline and how hard you push yourself, injuries happen. He injured himself on that last one, but you never would have known it because he’s a champion and he goes out there and gets through it.

He has this once in a lifetime opportunity to get all this money with every role that he takes. That only lasts for a certain period of time before the new star comes along. We see that with everybody; eventually that time comes, and I don’t think his time is anywhere near ending. But can wrestling bring the payday that those do? I don’t think that’s the main motivation at this point with the amount of money that he has. But the time, and commitment, and energy – the training for wrestling is entirely different because of the conditioning that has you push yourself so hard.

He can train and get looking jacked, and do his cardio and elliptical, and keep his body healthy for his roles, but he has to do so much more for wrestling. He obviously knows that. He’s done it at the highest level and knows how to do that. It’s just does he have the time to do that, and the commitment, and is he hungry to do that at this point?

You mentioned the one thing – if Roman has that access to his ear like, ‘Hey, I think this could be really good,’ and get him involved mentally and do it with the story of the family with that storyline type of deal, I think it’s really good. With a heel Roman and babyface Rock, that makes Roman a star. Everyone’s already been in there to make him a star, but WWE should give Rock any amount of money that he wants to get that done, because if they have Roman there for any substantial amount of time, that will help put him on that different level and be beneficial for everyone with drawing and everything. WWE will probably get Stone Cold and The Rock one last time.