During his recent podcast, Ryback spoke on how he become friends with Vince McMahon’s brother, Rod. Here’s what he had to say:

I communicated with him, I don’t wanna say a ton, but pretty regularly because he was a buyer of Feed Me More Nutrition. We would email and I have his number. I met Rod, a great guy, and my condolences to everybody, to the whole [family], Vince and everyone because when you’re dealing with death, it sucks. Rod was very health conscious which is why he liked the supplements with the whole deal of not using artificial sweeteners or colors. I met him in Houston. I believe it was a pay-per-view with me and Curtis Axel, RybAxel, it was a four-way tag team match, I think with Cody and Goldust, Rey Mysterio and maybe Big Show? But it was a four-way deal.

I remember I walked in and he came up to me. I didn’t know if Vince had a brother… He comes up to me and I thought he was just a wrestling fan. He’s just talking and I don’t remember the exact verbiage but I remember I worked out and he saw me in there working out and I was gonna go tan. They had a tanning bed in there and I wanted to go tan before the show. He goes, ‘I’m Vince McMahon’s brother’ and now I’m thinking in my head that this guy is full of crap. I’m thinking what a wackjob this guy is. I had no idea and I didn’t know his mom was in Houston and I would meet her later that night.

We exchanged numbers and there was a little bit of texting. I had gone a long time without talking to him. But he would email me and was always very complimentary on everything I was doing. He always told me he was excited for me and he knew I wasn’t going back to WWE. He goes, ‘I can’t wait for you to get back [to wrestling].’ I hadn’t heard from him for a while and I think we went a few months, if not longer. Now looking at this, I don’t know if something turned and it just wasn’t broadcasted. But it sucks.