During a recent episode of Shooting Blanks, Ryback stated that he believes that AEW will pass WWE in the ratings in the not so distant future if WWE’s business model doesn’t change. Here’s what he had to say:

I think in the next 12-18 months, I think they surpass WWE overall in the ratings. I really do. I think that gap has closed a lot already. Like if I had said that a year ago, I would have sounded fucking crazy, but I truly believe it because I think the business model, unless WWE changes that, I think it has caught up to them overall.

Credit: Shooting Blanks. H/T 411Mania.