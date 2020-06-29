Ryback On If He’d Take Part In A Nexus Reunion

During a recent episode of Conversations With The Big Guy, Ryback shot down the idea of taking part in a Nexus reunion. Here’s what he had to say:
No. It would be no. I’ve overcome too much — and I love the group, I love the guys. I was in that for a very short period of time as a different character, and it was — what I’m working for to come back, is to come back in a singles role. For me to fulfill my destiny, and things I want to achieve in pro wrestling.
I love being part of the group. I think at some point, if it was ever, you know, at a different time. Possibly if I was back involved in wrestling. But right now, specifically? Everything I walked away from as Ryback, and overcome with all the injuries, and the stem cells and the this, and the personal things between is to come back in a singles role, and overcoming all this adversity with that. So, where that would be, as great as that would be, it wouldn’t be what I’m working to come back from at this point in time. That’s not to say again, at a different time, absolutely. Because I have nothing but love or respect for everybody in the group. But, right now, my interest is in coming back as Ryback in a singles role.
You can listen to the podcast below:
Credit: Conversations With The Big Guy. H/T 411Mania.
