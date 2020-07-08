Ryback On Maria Kanellis Tweeting Out Her Frustration With The WWE

During his Conversations With The Big Guy podcast, Ryback spoke on Maria lashing out at the WWE on Twitter over the timing of her release being so close to when she gave birth. Here’s what he had to say:

I understand the frustration. Things build up when you’re sitting at home. It’s not like they’re able to go and wrestle in other places. There’s probably a lot of sitting at home probably looking online, dealing with a lot of negative bulls–t from fans and you read some negative comments from people. It’s really easy to get fired up because you’re the one that’s living through it.

Obviously, we all deal with the negative portion of fans. Everyone has them. It’s an unfortunate situation. I understand her frustrations. Putting stuff online, it’s her right. If that helps deal with it better, then that’s fine. It sucks. Nothing really comes of it either way. It’s probably a way more to vent frustrations I would imagine. Hopefully when things start getting back to normal, they have an opportunity to get busy again and start working or doing whatever makes them happy.