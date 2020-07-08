Ryback On Maria Kanellis Tweeting Out Her Frustration With The WWE

During his Conversations With The Big Guy podcast, Ryback spoke on Maria lashing out at the WWE on Twitter over the timing of her release being so close to when she gave birth. Here’s what he had to say:
I understand the frustration. Things build up when you’re sitting at home. It’s not like they’re able to go and wrestle in other places. There’s probably a lot of sitting at home probably looking online, dealing with a lot of negative bulls–t from fans and you read some negative comments from people. It’s really easy to get fired up because you’re the one that’s living through it.
Obviously, we all deal with the negative portion of fans. Everyone has them. It’s an unfortunate situation. I understand her frustrations. Putting stuff online, it’s her right. If that helps deal with it better, then that’s fine. It sucks. Nothing really comes of it either way. It’s probably a way more to vent frustrations I would imagine. Hopefully when things start getting back to normal, they have an opportunity to get busy again and start working or doing whatever makes them happy.
You can listen to the podcast below:
Credit: Conversations With The Big Guy. H/T WrestlingInc.
- AEW Star Billy Gunn Sends Cease & Desist Letter to Indie Wrestler
- WWE Reveals How to Win the “Eye For An Eye” Match at Extreme Rules
- Chris Jericho Reacts to WWE’s “Eye For An Eye” Match Announcement
- Kairi Sane Staying with WWE?
- Roman Reigns: “I Might Be The Most Important Royal Rumble Competitor Of All Time”
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Arn Anderson On Why John Cena Didn’t Want The WWE To Sign A.J. Styles
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Shawn Michaels Involved In Heated Argument at WWE NXT “Takeover: In Your House”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury