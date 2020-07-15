Ryback Promotes $500 Youtube Giveaway By Sharing Nearly Nude Photo On Instagram

Former WWE star Ryback took to Instagram earlier today to promote a $500 giveaway for his Feed Me More supplement company by sharing a nearly nude photo of himself. The former Intercontinental champion jokes that COVID-19 isolations inspires more types of photos like this.

He writes, “According to Forbes: Social Media Data Suggests COVID-19 Isolation Inspires More Nude Photos. Checkout my @feedmemorenutrition 500.00 giveaway on YouTube where we will select a winner for 500.00 💵 and The Everything Stack on FeedMeMore.com all you have to do is purchase 1 supplement or more with discount code GIVEAWAY15 for 15% Off and you’re entered. Cutoff is 12 midnight pacific this Friday so Act Now! Winner will be announced on Saturday on Feed Me More Tv on YouTube.”

See the post below.