Former WWE Superstar Ryback took to Twitter and responded to the jab from MJF on this week’s Winter Is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

Dynamite saw MJF cut a promo before winning the Dynamite Diamond Ring by defeating Dante Martin, where he addressed his feud with CM Punk and how Punk plans to go for the AEW World Title.

“I didn’t realize that having an undefeated streak in a string of underwhelming matches against underwhelming opponents made you championship material. I thought that just made you the new Ryback,” MJF said.

Ryback responded via Twitter and included a photo of Punk at UFC 203 in 2016, following his debut loss to Mickey Gall.

“Thanks for the shoutout @The_MJF Now you have your big chance at being an enhancement talent working with an underwhelming opponent. [wink face emoji] #FeedMeMore,” Ryback wrote.

MJF has not responded to Ryback as of this writing. He and Punk will lock up for the first time next Wednesday at the Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite in six-man action. MJF will team with AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR against Punk, Sting and Darby Allin.

You can see the related tweets below:

