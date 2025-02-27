Former WWE Superstar Matt Morgan recently shared insights about Vince McMahon’s decision to give him a stuttering gimmick in 2005. McMahon pitched the idea, highlighting the contrast between Morgan’s physical presence and a verbal imperfection. Despite Morgan’s background in public speaking, he questioned the logic of the gimmick, but McMahon was insistent.

Morgan actually revealed that McMahon had initially considered giving the stuttering gimmick to Brock Lesnar before settling on Morgan. He said,

“He goes, ‘Could you imagine? You, six feet, whatever you are, six ten, six eleven, you’ve all these physical, body perfections, and you have that Achilles’ heel to you that nobody sees coming. And you start to stutter.’ And I’m like, ‘With respect sir, I graduated top of my class in college with a public speaking degree. Are you sure?”

He continued, “Vince trying to sell the stuttering character, he actually wanted to put this on Brock Lesnar as God as my witness. He wanted to find somebody that’s jacked and has all these great physical attributes. That looks like a warrior as he put it. But that when they opened their mouth there was this verbal imperfection. Coach, we could have had ‘The next Big Stutterer.’”

In a recent Instagram video, former WWE Superstar Ryback explained why he hasn’t returned to WWE since leaving in 2016. He shared that he has moved on from the situation, finding peace with his life and health. Ryback wished WWE the best and expressed gratitude for his experiences. However, he stated that for a return to WWE to happen, significant wrongs would need to be addressed, and it would likely require Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s involvement to make it happen.

Ryback said, “Now that Vince [McMahon] is gone, I am well, well moved on past the situation. I wish them all the best. I am doing great. I am at peace with everything on that, and I won what I needed to win. They’re doing good. I’m doing good, and life is good. I’ve got my health back. I’ve been blessed, very grateful for everything, for something like that to even remotely happen.”

He added, “Some serious wrongs need to be righted, and it would most, honestly take The Rock getting involved for something to get done.”

Since his departure, Ryback has remained active in podcasting, fitness, and social media, though a WWE comeback seems unlikely without major changes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryback Reeves (@thebigguyryback22)

Asuka has hit out at fans who will decide whether they think a match is good or not based on the views of others and hopes fans think for themselves.

On Twitter, Asuka shared highlights of a match between herself and Mickie James, adding that the contest was very good.

When a fan said the match was bad and cited a website’s ratings as proof, Asuka encouraged the fan to form their own opinion.

This was a really great match. https://t.co/apcOcsw8Wh — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 25, 2025

Do you really let worthless, garbage reviews dictate your choices? Be it games or cars, reviews mean nothing. There’s nothing more pathetic than surrendering your own judgment to someone else’s opinion 😂 Take full control of your own thoughts. https://t.co/9mHnLsomgC — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) February 25, 2025