Ryback spoke about the WWE downside guaranteed contracts during the latest episode of his podcast, The Ryback Show.

Here is what he had to say:

“What they will do is always try to pay you close to your downside. So if I had been on a $750,000 downside, my pay would magically aligned with that. That’s why they will tell talent that it’s not important. It’s the most important thing a wrestler can do is get the highest downside possible, because it will push them to use you at a certain level more often than not. It’s not to say they won’t mess with you still and do things, but they’re going to get their money out of you and you will get that as a minimum…They keep you within that range.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co