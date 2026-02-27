Ryback is striking a noticeably different tone when it comes to WWE.

The former Intercontinental Champion took to Twitter in February 2026 to thank supporters and address the lingering hostility that has surrounded his long running issues with WWE. Rather than delivering another pointed criticism, Ryback suggested he has moved on personally.

“I want to thank all the incredible fans and great people out there. I see the love every day as my platforms continue to grow, and I’m truly grateful. At the same time, I still see some holding onto hate over issues between myself and WWE that were never theirs to carry, often based on misinformation.”

Ryback stated that he resolved his own anger more than a year ago and no longer believes there is value in staying bitter.

“Over a year ago I made peace on my end. Staying angry forever only hurts ourselves, no matter who was right or wrong.”

He also encouraged fans to process their feelings and then let them go.

“Process things, tell your truth, then move forward. If those involved can find peace, so can everyone else and that’s the last bite. Feed me more!”

The message marks a clear departure from Ryback’s previous public comments. In past years, he frequently criticized WWE leadership, including Vince McMahon and Triple H, often in blunt and explosive terms. Those statements helped shape his reputation as one of WWE’s most outspoken former stars.

Now, however, Ryback appears focused on gratitude, growth, and maintaining his personal brand rather than continuing the feud. Whether this calmer tone represents a permanent shift or a temporary pause remains to be seen, but his recent statement makes his position clear. He believes he has closed that chapter.