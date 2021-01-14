Ryback responded to a troll on social media while also giving an update on his future.

As he has stated in the past, he must get healthy before making his next move in the pro wrestling space. He mentioned before that he had to get stem cell procedures and a shoulder scope done.

“F*cking love this guy,” the fan wrote, “why oh why is he not on TV???? Awesome promo.” This led to Ryback responding with:

“Don’t think you quite understand what I’ve repeatedly put out there with career ending injuries and stem cells along site stopping appearances to care for my dog full time with disc disease and 8 ruptures and surgeries in 3 years. Don’t believe the bullshit. I’m better and soon.”