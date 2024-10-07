CM Punk has accused Ryback in the past of being reckless and dangerous to work with in the ring.

Now, Ryback is accusing him of the same.

“The Big Guy” surfaced on social media on Sunday to respond to a photo of Drew McIntyre showing the 16 staples he received to close a massive wound on his head, believed to have been suffered when he was hit with a toolbox by Punk in their bloody Hell In A Cell battle at WWE Bad Blood 2024.

Ryback replied to the photo by stating, “I’ve never done this or anything close to this to any of my opponents. I would say whoever did this to him is beyond reckless and very dangerous to work with.”

He who laughs last …

