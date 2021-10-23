Former pro-wrestling star Ryback took to Twitter last night to take a shot at current WWE talent Mansoor, who was just coming off a huge victory over Ali at this past Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay per view in Saudi Arabia.

The Big Guy writes, “@VinceMcMahon you can give Mansoor @steveaustinBSR music and he still won’t be over. Holy s*** your product f***ing sucks.”

Mansoor would respond by sharing an image of a poll that Ryback held asking where he should take his talents, with the majority voting for the former Intercontinental champion to retire from the sport. You can see the entire exchange below.

Ryback was released from WWE back in 2016.