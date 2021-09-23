Japanese wrestling star Ryo Mizunami recently took to Twitter to announce that she will be returning to the United States to wrestle for All Elite Wrestling. This will be Mizunami’s first time working for the promotion since her loss to Abadon on AEW Dark: Elevation back in May.

She writes, “I’m going to the United States to wrestle AEW again. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone in America.”

Mizunami’s biggest match in AEW was at the Revolution 2021 pay per view when she challenged Hikaru Shida for the women’s championship in a losing effort. See her tweet below.