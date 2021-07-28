According to PW Insider, Japanese wrestling star Ryo Mizunami has tested positive for COVID-19.

Mizunami tested positive this past Monday (July 26th) after having symptoms of a fever. She has since developed an pneumonia, and is currently hospitalized due to her condition. The report also mentions that fellow Joshi-talents like Nanae Takahashi, Honori Hana, and Ami Miura also caught the virus and have had to postpone several bookings.

Mizunami appeared for AEW on several occasions, most recently this past March when she challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship in a losing effort. On behalf of all of us at Wrestling Headlines we want to wish Takahashi, Hana, Miura, and Mizunami a speedy recovery.

