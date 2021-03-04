Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT featured the finals of the women’s eliminator tournament between former women’s champion Nyla Rose and the winner of the Japanese bracket, Ryo Mizunami. After a wild back and forth Mizunami managed to pick up the victory over the Native Beast after landing a top rope guillotine leg drop.

WIth her victory Mizunami will now challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship at Sunday’s Revolution pay per view.