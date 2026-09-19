Ryuki Honda scored the biggest win of the second round in All Japan Pro Wrestling’s Odo Tournament.

Honda defeated reigning Triple Crown Heavyweight Champion Kento Miyahara in the main event on September 17, earning a place in the tournament semifinals. He will face Xyon at Korakuen Hall on September 22.

Honda made his objective clear in AJPW’s official post-match comments.

“I beat the Triple Crown champion. Now you have no choice but to expect me to win this tournament.”

Miyahara reacted with disbelief, asking whether his tournament was really over after the upset loss.

Xyon advanced by defeating Go Shiozaki. After the match, he described Shiozaki as his brother and said their shared history in HAVOC made the victory meaningful, but promised to crush anyone standing between him and the tournament trophy.

Shiozaki said he had entered the bout focused entirely on winning rather than the larger tournament structure. He praised Xyon’s strength and said the defeat reinforced his belief that choosing to leave HAVOC was the right decision.

The results are a material update to AJPW’s previously announced second-round lineup.

Source: All Japan Pro Wrestling