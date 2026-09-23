Ryuki Honda won All Japan Pro Wrestling’s 13th Odo Tournament on September 22, defeating Yuma Aoyagi in the final at Korakuen Hall. At 26 years and seven months old, Honda became the youngest winner in the tournament’s history, according to AJPW’s official results.

Honda wrestled twice on the final night. He advanced past Xyon in a 9-minute, 6-second semifinal, finishing with Final Vent. Aoyagi reached the final by beating Yuma Anzai in the other semifinal. Honda then defeated Aoyagi with another Final Vent after 25 minutes and 33 seconds.

The victory puts Honda in line for a Triple Crown Heavyweight Championship match against Kento Miyahara on October 22 at Korakuen Hall, AJPW said in its post-event report. Honda had beaten Miyahara earlier in the tournament, setting up another meeting with the champion.

AJPW reported a sellout crowd of 1,510 for the September 22 show. The tournament opened on September 9, with Honda completing his run by winning both the semifinal and final on the same night.

Sources: AJPW’s official event results and AJPW’s post-event report.