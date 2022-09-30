Former WWE Women’s Champion Sable is currently trending on Twitter because of comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

Foley and co-host Conrad Thompson discussed Sable during the latest “Foley Is Pod” podcast episode. The Hardcore Icon praised Sable and said she deserves a WWE Hall of Fame induction.

“Sable undoubtedly deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. I think it’s just a matter of when and if, but definitely, she was one of the most over women of her generation,” Foley said.

It will be interesting to see if Sable would be up for a Hall of Fame induction seeing as how she has avoided the spotlight in recent years.

The idea of Sable being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame has led to a debate on social media with fans making the case for and against the nod.

Sable, who has been married to Brock Lesnar since 2006, made her WWE debut at WrestleMania 12 in 1996, as the valet for WWE Hall of Famer & Chief Content Officer Triple H. She eventually began a storyline with her then-husband Marc Mero. Sable would go on to capture the WWE Women’s Title at Survivor Series 1998 by defeating WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore. She was the first WWE star to be a Playboy cover girl in April 1999, and her issue was one of the highest-selling ever for the popular men’s magazine.

Sable quit WWE in June 1999 and filed a $110 million lawsuit against the company, alleging sexual harassment and unsafe working conditions. She was later counter-sued by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon over the name Sable, but the two sides settled the lawsuit out of court in August of that year. Sable then used her real name, Rena Mero, for her September 1999 Playboy cover, and became the first woman ever to be given two Playboy covers in the same year.

Sable made one appearance for WCW, as an audience member on the June 14, 1999 edition of Monday Nitro, and later appeared as the on-camera CEO of the XWF promotion on November 13 and 14, 2001. She eventually returned to WWE in April 2003, and feuded with WWE Hall of Famer and fellow-Playboy covergirl Torrie Wilson. She then feuded with current WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon while portraying Vince’s mistress in the storylines.

Sable’s final WWE appearance came on the August 5, 2004 SmackDown, where she, Wilson and Dawn Marie accompanied WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero to the ring in his lowrider. WWE announced 5 days later that she left the company on good terms, and Sable said she left to spend more time with family.

Sable has been away from the pro wrestling spotlight since leaving WWE, but she did accompany her husband at NJPW shows in 2006 and 2007.

