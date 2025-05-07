Sabrina Carpenter has the pro wrestling world talking after her appearance at the 2025 Met Gala.

Why?

Well, her outfit was eerily similar to one prominently worn by former WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER throughout the early years of his WWE main roster run.

The pop music artist arrived at the annual Met Gala in a dark red jacket that had a white collar and trim, virtually identical to the former attire worn by “The Ring General” and former Imperium leader in WWE.

Sabrina Carpenter is a bigger pro wrestling fan than some may realize, leading those who are aware of this fact thinking that she possibly wore the same outfit as GUNTHER on purpose as a potential homage to the pro wrestling star.

GUNTHER returns from ‘suspension’ for a featured match against Pat McAfee at the WWE Backlash: St. Louis premium live event this coming Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO.

So … was this done on purpose, or was it simply a coincidence? We want to hear from you! Sound off with your thoughts in our “Comments” section below.

Maybe she's a wrestling fan pic.twitter.com/JLkiNAZpFa — Yassine Claymore (@yacinewarrior) May 7, 2025

details of sabrina carpenter’s look at the #metgala ✨ pic.twitter.com/bBXOSjM2EP — Sabrina Access (@SabrinacAccess) May 5, 2025