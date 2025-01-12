Sabu will be making a rare pro wrestling appearance next weekend.

On Sunday morning, GCW announced that the ECW Original will be appearing live at their upcoming event later this month.

“The Homicidal, Suicidal, Genocidal, Death–Defying Maniac” is advertised to make an appearance at “The People vs. GCW” special event, which is scheduled for next Sunday, January 19, at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated stacked lineup for the 1/19 NYC show:

* PCO to appear

* Sabu to appear

* Masato Tanaka vs. Joey Janela

* Megan Bayne vs. Atticus Cogar

* El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Sidney Akeem

* Bloodsport Match: Josh Barnett vs. TBA

* GCW World Title Match: Mance Warner (c) vs. TBA

* Little Guido, Super Crazy & Tajiri vs. Los Desperados

* Steel Cage Match: Richard Holliday vs. Charles Mason

* GCW World Title #1 Contendership Match: Effy vs. Allie Katch

* GCW Tag Team Title Match: Violence Is Forever (c) vs. Gahbage Daddies

* Griffin McCoy, Kerry Morton & Tony Deppen vs. Grim Reefer & Homicide & TBA

* GCW Ultraviolent Title DLC Match: Matthew Justice vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Matt Tremont vs. Brandon Kirk vs. Dr. Redacted vs. Drew Parker