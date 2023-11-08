Sabu looks back on his big table spot at AEW Double or Nothing back in May.,

The ECW legend spoke about this topic during a recent interview on the Title Match Network, where he explained why he wanted to do a leg drop rather than a big splash, but adjusted on the spot so he wouldn’t hurt Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang.

To tell you the truth, I was unhappy with it because it wasn’t the spot I wanted to do. I wanted the guys to be head-to-head, feet out laying across the table, but they were laying on top of each other. I wanted to do a leg drop to both of them through the table. When I got up there, they’re laying on top of each other. I said, ‘Fuck.’ If I do a leg drop, I’ll probably flip over on them and flip off. So, I just did a splash. It got over, but I wasn’t happy with it. My manger, lawyer, agent, Josh, just said, ‘Do a splash’ before I went out there. I said, ‘No, a splash is too easy,’ and I ended up doing a splash [laughs]. I was like, ‘I have to do something better than that, but they were set up wrong,

Sabu served as the special enforcer for the Adam Cole and Chris Jericho matchup, which was won by Cole.

