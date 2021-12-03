Game Changer Wrestling has announced on Twitter that ECW legend Sabu will be making his return to the promotion at the January 14th “Most Notorious” event from HARPO’s Theatre in Detroit, Michigan. GCW adds that Sabu will be honored at the show, but it is not known whether he will be competing at this time.

Also announced for the show is one-half of the Rock ‘N’ Roll Express, Ricky Morton. Similar with Sabu it was not specified whether the former multi-time tag champion would be in action. Tickets for “Most Notorious” go on sale today. Check it out below.

1/14/22 – 7PM

