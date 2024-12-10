While Sabu knows the WWE NXT brand features some good wrestlers, he believes the recent NXT event at the 2300 Arena was “lame.”

During a recent interview with Covalent TV, the ECW legend expressed his belief that promotions can’t have a proper ECW reunion show without him or The Sandman.

Sabu said, “I thought it was lame. Even though it’s a good show, good wrestlers, it was lame for a nostalgia ECW thing. The building doesn’t look the same. It’s not the same. It’s not really a reunion or a top-notch thing, without me or Sandman. Both of us or one or the other. It’s kind of a must, I think.”

Mariah May believes she’s more entertaining than half of the men’s AEW roster.

During a recent appearance on the “Close-Up with Renee Paquette” podcast, the reigning AEW Women’s World Champion announced that she’s more entertaining than half of the men in the AEW locker-room. She said,

“I help because I say it how it is. Any minute of TV time I’m graced with, I say it how it is. I don’t dance around it and talk about ‘girl power’ and this and that. I don’t care. I’m the best. I’m more entertaining than half of the men in that locker room. I deserve the TV time, and what I’m doing to do is what I’ve always done and keep showing up every single week as the Women’s World Champion, in my rookie year, by the way, and keep being the biggest star in this company. I don’t have to be paid the most, I don’t have to be given the most. I am the best, and I prove it, week in, week out.”

And finally, Lex Luger says he wasn’t angry when Kevin Nash received a big push in WWE in 1994.

In 1993, Luger was positioned as a top babyface. Despite this, Luger never captured the WWE Title during his run.

During a recent edition of his “Lex Expressed” podcast, Luger said he felt no ill will or jealousy towards the former Diesel. He said,

“Zero. I was so happy for Kevin. I thought he’d be a great World Champion. So thrilled for him, for the opportunity. I never lost confidence in my career [about] where I was going to be or go. I always looked at myself as a main event guy. I pretty much had that for my 15-year in-ring career. So, zero ‘I wish that had been me or that should have been me’ in that regard at all. Yeah, I was so happy for Kevin at the time.”

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.