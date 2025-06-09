– A public memorial for Sabu will be held at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia—site of many of his most iconic matches—on Wednesday, June 25 at 7 PM. Additional services are scheduled for Saturday, June 21 in Lansing, Michigan, with another event planned in Las Vegas at a later date.

– Deadline is reporting that Universal Pictures is developing a biopic on hip hop legend and WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg. Jonathan Davis, known for his role in Netflix’s Outer Banks, has been cast to portray the rap icon. Snoop Dogg himself is among the producers of the film. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Celebrity Wing in 2016.

– Masked Republic announced today that AAA star Mr. Iguana, who WWE has become quite keen on, is scheduled to be included in the new video game Lucha Libre Legend Of The Mask. For more information, visit SteamPowered.com.

– Carlito’s first post-WWE booking has been announced, as The Judgment Day member has been added to the guest list for WrestleCon Newark during WWE SummerSlam 2025 Weekend.