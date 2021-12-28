Sabu discussed his relationship with Ric Flair while in WWE during an interview with PTM’s Vinny Vegas.

The ECW Legend claimed that Flair frequently tried to embarrass him by refusing to shake his hand in the locker room.

“Ric Flair, he’d come in the dressing room and shake everybody’s hand and skip mine. I’d put my hand out, he’d skip it and embarrass me. I’d go to shake everybody’s hand and I’d go to him, I’d put it out and he’d turn his back on me. He’d turn his back and I’d try to get a handshake from his back, so I stopped putting my hand out for him.” “I don’t know, but there’s no reason for him to be jealous of anybody. He’s top of the world. He always was and he always will be. There was no reason for him to be jealous. But I’ve seen him and heard him stepping on younger guys when he didn’t have to. He was already on top, he was world champion.”

