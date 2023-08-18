During a recent edition of his “Sabu Speaks” podcast, the ECW veteran recalled the WWE WrestleMania 11 match between football legend Lawrence Taylor and Bam Bam Bigelow.

Sabu noted that the bout was better than he could have ever expected.

“If you ever watch that match, him and Lawrence Taylor, he made that match. That was a great match for a guy who had never wrestled before, Lawrence Taylor. Great match. I couldn’t believe how good it was. I watched Taylor because I heard about that. It was good, and it was a match of the night and all that, so I had to see it. And then, when I seen it, I couldn’t believe it.”

