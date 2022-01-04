ECW legend Sabu recently appeared on the Wrestle Buddy podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, and whether he plans on making a return to the ring anytime in the future. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is done wrestling at the moment due to his back but would not call himself officially retired:

Yes [I’m retired], not officially. I’m done for now because my back is so bad. I can hardly walk. There’s no way I can wrestle without huge pain and my quality of wrestling is terrible so, I’m embarrassed to get in the ring right now. Until I get better and get back in shape, I’m not gonna. If my back pain goes away [I might get back in the ring]. My back pain is the worst I’ve ever had and it hasn’t gotten better. It’s been almost over a year, almost two years now my back’s been bad. Yeah, yeah I did [have my back looked at by doctor] and they said the only thing that’ll probably fix me is surgery and I don’t wanna do that.

On his experience working with Kurt Angle:

Kurt Angle [was someone that was somewhat difficult to work with]. Yeah, he was kind of a pain in the ass to go over a match with, kind of. He was a great wrestler and a great worker, but a pain in the ass to go over a match with. He kept wanting to finer tune it, instead of letting us do it in the ring. Kept finer tuning it. Yes, [Kurt’s a perfectionist] but so am I but I’m still a professional. I know what I’m doing, you know? I’m a perfectionist too but part of my perfectionist is that I call it on my feet or take it by ear.

