Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas featured a contract signing between Adam Cole and Chris Jericho ahead of their unsanctioned showdown at this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

As the segment started to heat up Jericho, who was accompanied by the entire JAS, reminded Cole, who was only with Roderick Strong, that they were outnumbered. Cole said he realized this, so he made a call to an ECW legend who lives in Las Vegas…SABU!! The suicidal, homicidal, genocidal maniac came out to a huge ovation and event got physical with Matt Menard.

That’s not all. The AEW commentary team revealed that Sabu will be in Adam Cole’s corner this Sunday to make sure the JAS don’t get involved. Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.