The story of Sabu has arrived.
As noted, Rob Van Dam helped produce a special new documentary titled “SABU,” which gives fans an in-depth look at the legendary pro wrestler Sabu, and real-life story of Terry Brunk, the man behind the hardcore pro wrestling legend.
A press release was issued this week regarding the SABU documentary premiering at The Nerd in downtown Las Vegas, with aforementioned WWE Hall of Fame legend RVD in attendance.
Check out the official announcement with all of the details below. Also below is the official “SABU” documentary trailer.
SABU Documentary Premieres at The Nerd in Downtown Las Vegas with Rob Van Dam in Attendance
Las Vegas, NV – September 23, 2025 – The much-anticipated documentary SABU made its Las Vegas premiere last night at The Nerd in Downtown Las Vegas, hosted by MicroMania Tour. Fans, friends, and wrestling insiders packed the venue for a one-night-only event that celebrated the life, legacy, and final days of one of professional wrestling’s most fearless icons.
Living legend Rob Van Dam, alongside Katie Forbes, joined the crowd in honoring his longtime friend and collaborator Sabu. The screening marked the first public showcase of a film already being called “one of the most unique, real, and raw wrestling documentaries ever made.”
Directed by award-winning filmmaker Joe Clarke (Headstrong) and produced by Rob Van Dam, the documentary traces Sabu’s chaotic journey to his unforgettable final match and the turbulent weeks that followed before his tragic passing. The documentary has already been making waves online and through early press coverage, with audiences calling it “chaotic, raw, and unforgettable” and praising it as a landmark piece of wrestling cinema.
SABU is now streaming worldwide exclusively on Kinema.