A memorial service honoring the life and legacy of Sabu is scheduled to take place this afternoon in Lansing, Michigan.

The public is invited to attend the service, which will be held at 3:00 PM local time at The Copper Moon Event Space, located at 1247 Center Street, Lansing, MI 48906.

Wrestling legend and longtime friend Rob Van Dam is set to deliver the eulogy.

Following the ceremony, a lunch gathering will be held, offering family, friends, and fans an opportunity to reflect and share memories.

In addition, a Celebration of Life event for Sabu will be held this Wednesday, June 25, at the historic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That event is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM.