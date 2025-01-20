Sunday night’s ‘The People vs. GCW’ event at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City was filled with big moments that kept the audience on the edge of their seats.

Effy defeated Mance Warner to win the GCW World Title in the main event of the show.

Mance had the upper hand and was about to use a guitar on Effy, but Cole Radrick made the save. Instead of cashing in his brass ring, Radrick handed the guitar to Effy, helping him win the GCW World Title.

This marks Effy’s inaugural reign as GCW World Champion. Mance held the title for 232 days and completed 28 successful title defenses.

Jimmy Lloyd rid himself of the “Broski” tag and turned on Matt Cardona at The People vs. GCW.

Matt Cardona appeared for his open challenge and said that he was the reason GCW was in the Hammerstein Ballroom. Tommy Invincible answered Cardona’s challenge. After his win, Cardona was angry and called for the biggest and baddest, which saw Microman come out. Cardona beat him too and then demanded another match, and Jimmy Lloyd, who had been by his side, took the challenge and defeated him.

ECW legend Sabu will return to the ring one last time at Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 event.

During Sunday night’s ‘The People vs. GCW’ event, Janela defeated former ECW World Champion Masato Tanaka. Following the match, he addressed the upcoming Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 show on April 18.

The lights went out, and a video package featuring Sabu was aired. To everyone’s surprise, Sabu was in the ring when the lights came back on.

Janela interpreted it as a challenge and declared that he would face Sabu at Spring Break, but he stated that it would be the ECW legend’s retirement match.

Sabu's retirement match will be at Spring Break against Joey Janela #ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/OF8YGzLPRi — Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) January 20, 2025

Megan Bayne faced Atticus Cogar in a Grudge Match at ‘The People vs. GCW’ event. The two fought back and forth, and Cogar gained an unfair advantage when his brother, Otis Cogar, interfered.

A hooded person appeared and sprayed Otis to take him down. This mystery person revealed herself to be Sawyer Wreck. She then used a taser on Atticus, and Bayne nailed him with a Tombstone piledriver to score the victory.

Tom Pestock (formerly WWE’s Baron Corbin) made his GCW debut at ‘The People vs. GCW’ event on Sunday night.

Pestock battled Josh Barnett in a Bloodsport Match in a losing effort. Barnett put Pestock in an Ankle Lock again, and the latter tapped out.

Super Crazy reminded everyone that he’s as crazy as ever at ‘The People vs. GCW’ event.

At the age of 51, Super Crazy climbed up the balcony at Hammerstein Ballroom and hit a moonsault onto Los Desperados (Arez, Gringo Loco & Jack Cartwheel). He previously performed the balcony moonsault at the Hammerstein Ballroom at ECW One Night Stand 2005.

Super Crazy performed a backflip off the balcony in ECW ONS 2005 fashion#LongLiveGCW#ThePeopleVsGCW@GCWrestling_ pic.twitter.com/UC50Ly4pkw — FG (@gascaf88) January 20, 2025

SUPER CRAZY AT THE AGE OF 51 #ThePeopleVsGCW pic.twitter.com/QWGr3ukZ7F — s e t h (@futurafreesky) January 20, 2025

Super Crazy is very familiar with moonsaults at the Hammerstein Ballroom. #ThePeopleVsGCW https://t.co/5jHVt4mrIH pic.twitter.com/9eAmDYwxBX — Juice Springsteen 🎙️ (@JuicySteen) January 20, 2025

Richard Holliday and Charles Mason fought in a Steel Cage Match at ‘The People vs. GCW’ event.

Holliday honored Shawn Michaels’s gear from WrestleMania 26 by sporting a white hat and coat, while Mason’s entrance video featured iconic murderers, such as Hannibal Lecter.