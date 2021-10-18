Back in January, Steve McMichael was diagnosed with ALS aka Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

“Mongo” played for the New England Patriots, the Chicago Bears, and Green Bay Packers. He was one of Lawrence Taylor’s All-Star Players when Taylor faced Bam Bam Bigelow in the main event of WrestleMania 11.

He then joined WCW in 1995 where he was a member of the Monday Nitro broadcast team then transitioned into a wrestler and was part of the Four Horsemen. His WCW tenure ended in 1999.

It appears McMichael is confined to a bed these days due to the progression of the ALS disease. Ric Flair shared this photo on Twitter today: