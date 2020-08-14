Sadie Gibbs Confirms She’s No Longer with AEW, Speculation on Other Releases

Sadie Gibbs took to Twitter tonight and confirmed that she is no longer with AEW.

There had been speculation on Gibbs possibly being released after word went around on social media that Gibbs, Jimmy Havoc and Bea Priestley had been removed from the AEW roster page. Gibbs responded to fans tonight and confirmed her departure.

“I’m afraid removed. I am no longer part of the roaster,” Gibbs wrote to one fan.

Another fan asked if AEW has said anything about bringing Gibbs back once COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted.

“Currently as for everybody it’s a difficult time. And I completely understand the the reasons behind the release. I’m grateful for the time I had I just wish I had more time to showcase my character. Everything will work out. I have my health. [folded hands emoji] during this time that’s important,” she responded.

Gibbs, who is from the UK, signed with AEW in May 2019 and made her debut at All Out last year. She has not wrestled for the company since the October 30 AEW Dark tapings, when she teamed with Allie for a win over Big Swole and Mercedes Martinez on the November 5 episode.

There is no word yet on the other AEW roster removals, but we will keep you updated. Below are Gibbs’ full tweets:

