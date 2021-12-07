New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that this week’s broadcast on the Roku Channel will be the Will Ospreay vs. Kota Ibushi IWGP world heavyweight championship match from this past April’s Sakura Genesis pay per view, which saw the Aerial Assassin crowned as the top guy in NJPW. Details, including a video preview, can be found below.

Every Thursday night on the Roku Channel, fans can catch some incredible action from the NJPW archives airing on international TV for the very first time! This week, Sakura Genesis sees Kota Ibushi defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay!

The Roku Channel can be found on tons of smart devices, and all you have to do is search NJPW for great content at 5PM every Thursday! Or just hit the link below!