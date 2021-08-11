Former MLW star and manager Salina De La Renta issued a short statement on Twitter earlier today announcing that she has been accepted to Full Sail University and will be studying for an Entertainment Business Bachelor of Science Degree. She is expected to begin this fall.

She writes, “This is years and tears of hard work! I got accepted into @FullSail with 2 scholarships covering my entire Bachelor’s and I want to say it loud for the ones in the back… DREAMS DO COME TRUE and Thoughts become things!!! Try getting to know our creator and receive! #grateful.”

It was reported back in June that Salina was spotted at the WWE Performance Center for training.