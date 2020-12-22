MLW star and producer Salina De La Renta was the latest guest on Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast to detail her journey from in-ring talent to a position behind-the-scenes. Highlights are below.

How she broke her leg in five different places just prior to coming into MLW:

Coming into MLW, specifically, I had just broke my leg five different times because I was wrestling. I showed up with a cane and was like, ‘Oh my God, what are they going to do with me?’ Two weeks before the show, producer Alex Greenfield reached out to me and was like, ‘Any chance you have a business suit?’ ‘No, but I can make it work.

How she started helping behind the scenes and CEO Court Bauer took notice:

Behind the scenes, people would start coming up to me and asking, ‘Do you know when I’m up?’ I was the new girl and I didn’t want to be unhelpful so I was like, ‘I don’t know, but I’ll figure it out.’ I would reach out to Court and people behind the scenes and get everything going. Penta [El Zero M] and Fenix didn’t speak any English and they would go through me to translate everything. Now, all the luchadors that didn’t want to speak English, they would come to me and people started assuming I was in charge. With time, Court was like, ‘I see you do a lot, do you want to take more work and get paid for it?’ ‘Yes, I would love that.’

Says the transition was rough at first:

I had it rough from the transition to talent to executive producer. That was really rough. I would be like, ‘I need you to do this’ and they’d be like, ‘Oh, so you’re my boss now?’ and I’d have to be like, ‘Actually, yeah.’

