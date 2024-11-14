Congratulations are in order for a pro wrestling couple.

Baby season in the pro wrestling community continues, as Salina de la Renta and Jovan Fresco join Logan Paul and Nina Agdal, Killer Kelly and Myron Reed, as well as Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker as stars from the business who have recently welcomed new bundles of joy to the world.

On Thursday, Salina took to Instagram and shared a photo of herself and Fresco with their newborn baby daughter. Several pro wrestling personalities, such as Penelope Ford, Brian Cage, Tessa Blanchard and Major League Wrestling (MLW) commented on the post to congratulate the happy couple.

Salina is primarily known for her on-air authority and managerial roles in MLW, where her pregnancy was actually factored into storylines when her water broke at the MLW x CMLL Lucha Apocalypto show on November 9.

Check out the aforementioned photo (a part of which is embedded above), which features Salina de la Renta breastfeeding the new bundle of joy, via Instagram.

