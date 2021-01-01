Major League Wrestling has released several videos showcasing top company personality and executive Salina de la Renta visiting the Mayan Ruins in Mexico to resurrect MLW’s next top threat.

That is former Lucha Underground champion Mil Muertes, who has been teased to be appearing for the promotion for several months according to the Wrestling Observer. Muertes was also a top contender for AAA, where he is a former Mega champion and tag team champion.

Check out Salina’s summoning of The Man of 1000 Deaths below.