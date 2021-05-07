It was recently reported that top MLW star and manager Salina de la Renta had reached the end of her contract, and would not be re-signing after three years with the company. That news was confirmed today by Salina herself, writing on Twitter “My contracts up !!! Thank you @MLW world, I’ll never forget where I came from, but where am I headed ??? Tag your favorite promotion, we looking for GOLD.”

My contracts up !!! Thank you @MLW world, I’ll never forget where I came from. … but where am I headed ??? Tag your favorite promotion, we looking for GOLD 😏🥂 pic.twitter.com/HQvDR8Anam — Natalia Class (@salinadelarenta) May 7, 2021

Salina had been featured regularly on MLW’s flagship show, Fusion, and played a key role in the Jacob Fatu vs. LA Park world title matchup at the promotion’s Saturday Night SuperFight pay per view back in 2019. She was also a regular valet for former world champion Low Ki during his historic reign.