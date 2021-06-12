Earlier this year top MLW star Salina de la Renta announced that she was officially a free agent, and even polled fans online as to where she should go next. However, a new report speculates that she could potentially be WWE bound.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter says that Salina will be closing her merchandise store at the end of the month, an indication that she has struck a deal with a promotion that would not allow her to sell merch independently. While there is no confirmation that his is official the report adds that WWE has been interested in Salina dating back the last few years.

