MLW and AAA star Sam Adonis recently joined the Shining Wizards podcast to discuss a number of pro-wrestling-related subjects, including his decision to sign with MLW after years of working as a freelancer and why he is happy with the balance between his new company and AAA in Mexico. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he initially turned down a contract offer and his current AAA status:

“I, for one, have honestly kind of been anti-contract for the last few years. Contracts are kind of an oxymoron. Everybody’s conditioned and taught by their wrestling school that signing is the answer to all your problems. And a lot of times, people aren’t thinking long term, and just want to sign to put that graphic on their social media like this person signs with this company, and then six months down the line, they ask for their release because they didn’t even read the contract. They just want the gratification of “here, today.” So for the longest period of time, I had no desire to sign any contract unless it was going to be the right contract. So in the past four of five years, I’ve turned down my fair share of them. One of which was MLW. They reached out a couple months back and wanted me to sign a deal, and it just didn’t match up. I had my professional plans, and it had nothing to do with their product because, personally, I really do enjoy their product. It kind of has a different kind of approach if you ask me. They go for a different audience and kind of think out of the box in my opinion. Either way, they work closely with Konnan, and Konnan is the principal booker in AAA, and he actually presented me with the opportunity. I made it clear to everybody that right now, I really enjoy my independence. I enjoy what I do. I am obligated to Mexico. It’s where I want to be. I’ve been able to do a lot of the things I want to do in my career right now, and they (MLW) basically made me an offer I couldn’t refuse, so why not? I understand why the tv wrestling companies need their contracts with licensing and agreements and such, and investing in a character and what not, but everything all lined up, Konnan presented it, and I spoke with MSL and Court Bauer and everything fell into place, and now you’ll be able to see me on beIN Sports as a member of the MLW roster, as well as a member of the Lucha Libre AAA roster. I’m still able to do my independent appearances. So I’ve been saying it the last couple years, but it’s finally starting to catch on, and I think my best years are yet to come.”

How he balances working with both MLW and AAA:

“I’m actually very optimistic about it because AAA has a very unusual touring schedule. They do generally two to three tv tapings a month, but in my opinion, AAA manages talent better than any other company out there. There’s probably about 60 stars in the AAA locker room. You might only know 5 or 10 of them here in the United States as the ones you see on the American independent scene. But if you would go to a AAA wrestling event in Mexico City, or Guadalajara, each one of those wrestlers on the event is a certain portion of that crowd’s favorite wrestler. It doesn’t really feel like there’s mid-card or opening match guys. Everybody has their following. They do a great job at balancing their stars and making sure everybody gets their piece of the pie. So if they’re doing two or three tvs a month, I might be on one or two of them. Right now, living in Pittsburgh, it’s impossible to be on every TV show. I’ve been very blessed to be on a lot of the good ones. The fact that Konnan is working with MLW and with AAA, that’s going to be able to bridge the gap. Clearly. they’re on such good terms. When everyone has a date coming up, they’re going to discuss it and know when who needs me and when it’s going to happen, and what’s going to happen. I’m just going to have a date sheet and be where I need to be.”

