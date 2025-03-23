“This ain’t ballet.”

Sam Adonis experienced this first hand this weekend at the AAA Rey De Reyes special event at the Juan de la Barrera Olympic Gymnasium in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico.

During the event, Adonis botched a high spot from the ring to the floor, with his face smashing off the ring ropes and apron on the way down in very violent fashion (see video below).

As a result, Adonis suffered a dislocated jaw, a broken nose and required 13 stitches in his lip.

“Started the night as 1/2 of the AAA Tag Team Champions with Jeff Jarrett,” Adonis wrote via X afterwards. “Ended the night with a dislocated jaw, broken nose and 13 stitches in my lip!”

Adonis joked, “Sadly, I will 1000% be the MVP of the next Botchamania 😭😭😭.”