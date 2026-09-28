Sam Gradwell says WWE discussed moving him from NXT UK to the United States, but the proposed pay would not have let him support his child. The former NXT UK wrestler said negotiations continued after a tense phone call with Shawn Michaels, only for the brand’s closure to interrupt the move.

Gradwell described the sequence in a September 28 interview with Bryan Asbury on Developmentally Speaking. He said talent relations contacted him after his feud with Kenny Williams and asked whether he would relocate.

Talent relations called me and said, “We want to move you over to the US. Is that something you’d be interested in?” Said, “Yeah, of course.” And they then say, “What would it take to get you to move over there?” I’m like, “Well, I’ve got a child to provide for and things like that. So long as I can still provide, as long as my kids ain’t going to starve, then I’m coming over there.” They said, “Yeah, absolutely fine.”

Gradwell said the subsequent offer fell short of that conversation. He did not give a salary figure, and he framed his request around the cost of relocating with a child.

Then they come back with an offer. The offer did not reflect that conversation that we’d discussed there. The offer was low. So I was like, “This isn’t what I discussed. I’m gonna need more money than that.” We go back and forth, back and forth. Eventually I get a phone call from Shawn Michaels, who I think all he’s been told is Sam Gradwell wants more money. Like, Sam’s like, “Fuck your offer off.” He thinks he deserves more money.

Gradwell believed Michaels had been given an incomplete account of the negotiation. He said talent relations later resumed talks and began the visa process before WWE announced NXT UK’s closure and plans for NXT Europe.

So Shawn just rips me a new [censored]. I get off the phone and I’m like, “Fucking hell, what happened there?” And then talent relations calls me back. We get the ball rolling again, start the visa process, and then NXT UK is getting canned. They did say that it was going to evolve into NXT Europe, but still waiting on that one.

Later in the interview, Gradwell returned to the financial concern when discussing his release. He said the uncertainty made him question whether he could afford the next step in his career, while also acknowledging that other personal circumstances complicated a move.

I tried to make that next step to Orlando. And in order to do that, I would have had to put myself in financial despair. So it was kind of like, if I want to take my next step, I don’t know that I can afford to do that. There was that depression of, like, have I hit my ceiling? Obviously it wasn’t just the money thing. There were other circumstances in my life as well that were making that move difficult.

Source: Developmentally Speaking’s interview with Sam Gradwell. Quotations are from the original video’s available captions.