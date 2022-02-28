Sam Roberts interviewed The Usos on this past Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown. During the latest Not Sam Wrestling podcast, he spoke about how the appearance came bout.

“It was Friday, a few days ago, and it was 4:38 in the afternoon. All of a sudden my phone starts ringing. I said, ‘Hello.’ The voice on the other end said, ‘Uh, hey, dude. Do you think you can be in Hershey, Pennsylvania at 730?’ It’s Westchester, New York to Hershey, Pennsylvania. I’m on the phone map questing, and I’m going, ‘I mean, no, I can’t be there at 730. This thing says it’ll take me three hours and 26 minutes, which would put me there at about 8:02’, and they go, ‘Well, we need somebody on SmackDown to do an interview.’

Then I heard him say, ‘What time is the interview?’ Then I heard somebody on the other end go ‘First hour’, and he said, ‘Well just get in the car.’ I said alright.’

“I mean, when I tell you that for three hours, every 10 seconds, I’m just glancing at the GPS, glancing at the gas take, glancing at the road to make sure that I don’t run over something and end up with a flat tire. I think it was the quickest three hour trip that I’ve ever been on because my mind was occupied the entire time. I was like one tense muscle driving the entire way to Hershey, Pennsylvania.”