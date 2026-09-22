Sam Stackhouse and KJ Orso want tag-team wrestling to receive more main-event opportunities. During their September 3 appearance on Busted Open After Dark with Jonathan Hood, the pair discussed that ambition and their interest in the Hardys.

Orso argued that match quality should determine placement, whether the bout involves a tag team, women or an intergender pairing. Describing GCW’s approach, he said:

“We put on the best matches last.”

He cited Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens facing the Usos in a WrestleMania main event as proof that tag teams can deliver in that position. Orso also said making a team work requires commitment from wrestlers who may have started with individual ambitions.

Stackhouse said he considered their performances worthy of main-event billing and viewed their GCW tag-title victory as a step toward that goal.

Asked about his favorite team, Stackhouse named the Hardys and identified Jeff Hardy as his first favorite wrestler.

“I’ve always been a Hardy Boy guy.”

Orso said he had wrestled Matt Hardy several times and would also like to face Jeff. He did not announce a match against either brother during the interview.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open After Dark, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.